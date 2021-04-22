Pony up to the bar again as Gov. Northam relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Wednesday, you can order drinks and food across the bar again in Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam relaxed Executive Order 72, which deals with COVID-19 restrictions.

It previously allowed for people to be seated at tables adjacent to the bar, but now people can sit directly at the bar as long as parties are six feet apart.

“Congregating areas of restaurants must be closed to patrons except for through-traffic. Patrons may be seated at the bar for service, provided a minimum of six feet is provided between parties,” the order reads.

For places like Starr Hill Brewery in Roanoke and Lynchburg, this is a big upgrade with their limited space.

“I think this is a really good sign of what we’re looking forward to in the summer, so I’m glad that we’re slow-rolling into it I think that this is a big enough step to where we’ll really feel an impact, but small enough to where we’re easing back into a sense of normal,” general manager Alex Conner said.

Crowding around a bunch of people in a gathering space is still prohibited and the curfew for alcohol is still midnight.

You can read the full rules for restaurants below:

Restaurants, Dining Establishments, Food Courts, Breweries, Microbreweries, Distilleries, Wineries, and Tasting Rooms Restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms may continue to operate delivery, take-out, and indoor and outdoor service, provided such businesses comply with the Guidelines for All Business Sectors, and sector-specific guidelines for restaurant and beverage services incorporated by reference herein.

Such guidance includes, but is not limited to, the following requirements: