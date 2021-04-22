Pony up to the bar again as Gov. Northam relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting Wednesday, you can order drinks and food across the bar again in Virginia.
Governor Ralph Northam relaxed Executive Order 72, which deals with COVID-19 restrictions.
It previously allowed for people to be seated at tables adjacent to the bar, but now people can sit directly at the bar as long as parties are six feet apart.
“Congregating areas of restaurants must be closed to patrons except for through-traffic. Patrons may be seated at the bar for service, provided a minimum of six feet is provided between parties,” the order reads.
For places like Starr Hill Brewery in Roanoke and Lynchburg, this is a big upgrade with their limited space.
“I think this is a really good sign of what we’re looking forward to in the summer, so I’m glad that we’re slow-rolling into it I think that this is a big enough step to where we’ll really feel an impact, but small enough to where we’re easing back into a sense of normal,” general manager Alex Conner said.
Crowding around a bunch of people in a gathering space is still prohibited and the curfew for alcohol is still midnight.
You can read the full rules for restaurants below:
Restaurants, Dining Establishments, Food Courts, Breweries, Microbreweries, Distilleries, Wineries, and Tasting Rooms Restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms may continue to operate delivery, take-out, and indoor and outdoor service, provided such businesses comply with the Guidelines for All Business Sectors, and sector-specific guidelines for restaurant and beverage services incorporated by reference herein.
Such guidance includes, but is not limited to, the following requirements:
- No alcoholic beverage shall be sold, consumed, or possessed on premises between the hours of 12:00 midnight and 5:00 a.m. in any restaurant, dining establishment, food court, brewery, microbrewery, distillery, winery, or tasting room. Alcoholic beverages may continue to be sold via delivery or take-out between the hours of 12:00 midnight and 5:00 a.m., as permitted by existing regulations promulgated by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.
- Closure of all dining and congregation areas in restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms between the hours of 12:00 midnight and 5:00 a.m. Restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms may continue to offer delivery and take-out services between the hours of 12:00 midnight and 5:00 a.m.
- All private bookings are limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, and must comply with section I, subsection B, paragraph 1.
- All parties must be separated by at least six feet, including in the bar area. Tables at which dining parties are seated must be positioned six feet apart from other tables. If tables are not movable, parties must be seated at least six feet apart, including in the bar area.
- Customers may be provided with self-service options. Facilities must provide hand sanitizer at food lines and require the use of barriers (e.g., gloves or deli paper) when employees or patrons touch common utensils. Food lines must be monitored by trained staff at all times of operation, and serving utensils must be changed hourly. 3
- Employees must wear masks over their nose and mouth while working at their place of employment. Exceptions noted in section II do not apply.
- Patrons must wear masks over their nose and mouth, except while eating or drinking, in accordance with section II.
- Routine cleaning and disinfection of frequently-contacted surfaces must be conducted during operation. Tabletops must be cleaned in between patrons.
- Congregating areas of restaurants must be closed to patrons except for through-traffic. Patrons may be seated at the bar for service, provided a minimum of six feet is provided between parties.
- If any such business cannot adhere to these requirements, it must close.