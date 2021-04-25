Gunman robs South Boston convenience store and customer inside: police

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – An armed suspect robbed a South Boston convenience store and a customer inside Saturday evening, according to authorities. The suspect is still on the loose.

The South Boston Police Department said in a release Sunday that the armed robbery happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Apple Market convenience store located at 1424 Seymour Drive.

Witnesses report the gunman as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, black mask and clothing who entered the store displaying what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun while demanding money. Officers later learned a customer entering the store was also robbed of his wallet and other items by the suspect.

The suspect is further described as 5′09″ to 5′10″ with a slender build.

Officers tried to track down the suspect, but lost track of him.

The South Boston Police Department and Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded.

If you have any information, call the South Boston Police Department at 434-575-7273 or the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.