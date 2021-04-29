What’s News Today: vaccine information, transportation improvements

Vaccinate Virginia is teaming up with the City of Lexington and Rockbridge County for a virtual town hall tonight. Public health experts will be able to answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. It begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board will hold a virtual public meeting tonight for the Lynchburg district. You will have a chance to comment on the projects that have been recommended for funding. The meeting begins at 4 p.m.

The Salem Red Sox will make a announcement today. It will unveil the field naming rights partnership for this season.

The City of Lynchburg will hold a virtual meeting about the Lakeside Drive Bridge over Blackwater Creek Project. The city will give information about construction, which moves Lakeside Drive over a new bridge, and a roundabout Old Forest Road.

The City of Covington is holding a community summit today on the future of downtown. The summit runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Covington High School. Social distancing will be observed and boxed dinners provided.

The Spring Carnival gets underway today at Uptown Christiansburg. Tickets are available on a first-come first-served basis, as capacity is limited due to the Governor’s Executive Order. The carnival runs through May 9th. It opens at 5 p.m. weekdays and noon on weekends.

The Route 29 100 Mile Yard Sale gets underway today. People will be set up, selling items from Amherst to Danville. The yard sale runs through Sunday.

Amherst County and Waukeshaw Development will celebrate the opening of The Westie today. This is the former Phelps Road School, which the developer acquired in 2017. It is now features 41 apartments and is one of the largest multi-family properties in the county. The school closed in 1991 with the building sitting empty for nearly three decades. As we’ve reported, the developer was awarded a grant from the Virginia Brownfields Assistance Fund.