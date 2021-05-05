Lynchburg police investigate four recent shots fired incidents

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating four separate shots fired incidents that happened on King Street and Carroll Avenue in the past weeks.

Here are the dates/locations which officers say they responded to the report of shots fired:

On April 20, at about 12:37 a.m., 2200 block of King Street: Authorities said two vehicles and a residence were hit by gunfire and gun shell casings were in the road at King and Terminal Streets.

On May 2, at about 12:48 a.m., 2200 block of King Street: Authorities said one vehicle and two residences were hit by gunfire and gun shell casings were found in the road at King and Terminal Streets.

On May 2, at about 12:44 a.m., 2200-block of Carroll Avenue: Authorities said a residence was hit by gunfire.

On May 5, at about 3:03 a.m., 2200-block of Carroll Avenue: Authorities said two residences were hit by gunfire, and there were gun shell casings at the scene.

According to officials, no one was injured in any of these incidents and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have captured a video of these incidents on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Additionally, anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Here’s a map of where the incidents happened: