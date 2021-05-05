Martinsville residents to experience power outages this weekend

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – If you live in Martinsville, you should prepare for power outages this weekend.

AEP said that it will be performing upgrades to facilities in the Henry County area that will affect all of Martinsville’s electric customers.

The first outage will happen on Saturday, May 8, from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m., and the second outage will be on Sunday, May 9, from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

According to AEP, the upgrades will improve the reliability of the electric service the company provides to the city and its customers. During the outages, the city will also perform maintenance and upgrades to its facilities.