What’s News Today: Grace Potter, naming Lee Plaza

The Roanoke Regional Housing Network will hold a Housing Symposium today. The keynote address this year is Housing Headwinds in 2021, given by Dr. Robert Dietz of the National Association of Home Builders. He has published research on the benefit of homeownership and other topics. Panelists will hold discussions on affordable housing and health and housing during a pandemic.

Grace Potter comes to the Berglund Center for a concert tonight. The three-time Grammy-nominated artist will perform tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets are still on sale for a pod in the parking lot. Tickets start at $115. Hear from Potter on Daytime Blue Ridge today at 12:30 p.m.

The second of four finalists in the running for president of Patrick Henry Community College will be on campus today. The community will be able to ask questions during an online forum this morning.

Roanoke’s Equity and Empowerment Advisory Board will meet today. The board will receive recommendations for renaming Lee Plaza. The board held a public hearing in March. They decided to do another survey in an effort to reach more people. Lee Plaza is being renamed after the removal of the Confederate War Memorial.

Best Friends Animal Society is holding an online benefit concert tonight. Best Friends is an animal welfare organization, working to end the killing of dogs and cats in shelters. The three-hour “Songs to Save Them All” concert begins at 8 p.m., featuring, several artists, including Emmylou Harris and celebrity appearances as well.

Lexington City Council could approve the city’s budget for the next fiscal year. The $35.8 million plan give nearly $8 million to schools with taxes reaining the same. The new fiscal year starts on July 1.