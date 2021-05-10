Cloudy icon
Two men die in crash on Route 52 in Southwest Virginia

Crash happened early Saturday morning near Hillsville

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Southwest Virginia
Carroll County
Crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead after a car crash early Saturday morning in Carroll County on Route 52.

At 12:05 a.m., a 2007 Ford Fusion was traveling through a curve in the southbound lane of Route 52 when it crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, overturned and then struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver, Christopher Fugitt, 29, of Hillsville, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The passenger, Jarrett Hand, 48, of Hickory, North Carolina also died at the scene.

The map below is an approximate location of where the crash happened.

