Carilion trauma team works to connect trauma survivors with virtual race

ROANOKE, Va. – Our local hospitals help people heal from all kinds of injuries, but Carilion is working to help survivors of life-altering traumas even after they’re discharged,

Carilion’s trauma services are teaming up with the Trauma Survivor Network with the goal to help former patients and their caretakers connect to find a new normal after a serious injury.

“Connecting other people that have had similar experiences so that they can share their experiences and what they have learned,” said Arwen Quinn, trauma outreach coordinator at Carilion.

To bring even more people together, more than 72 Carilion staff members and trauma survivors are participating in TSN’s Race to Rebuild.

It’s a virtual 5K, 10K or 1-mile run, walk, cycle or roll event that anyone can join. It’s up to the participant how they’d like to do the race.

This weekend, some of those survivors are starting the race together on Saturday. Even though the race is virtual this year, Carilion’s team will be meeting on the Roanoke River Greenway at 1 p.m.

If you’re interested in joining the race or survivor community, send an email to aquinn@carilionclinic.org.

Click here to learn more.