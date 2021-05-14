Cucci’s restaurant founder, Victor Cucci, passes away at 68

COVINGTON, Va. – Victor Cucci, the founder of Cucci’s Pizzeria, passed away Friday night at age 68.

This comes after the Cucci family had to close the Covington pizzeria for about a week after Cucci was sent to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with the coronavirus.

His restaurant has been a staple in our region since it opened in 1977, and when the restaurant closed briefly this week Cucci and his family received ample support from community members.

A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 18.