‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ reboot seeking contestants 21 and older

If you grew up watching the “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” you now have a chance to compete in the game show.

The 90s competition series is getting a reboot based on the game show created by David Stanley, Scott Stone and Stephen Brown. The “supersized, adult” upgrade will feature some major staples from the original series such as the Olmec statue and challenges like the “Moat Crossings” and “The Steps of Knowledge.”

However, it’ll look a little different from the kid-friendly show that aired from 1993 to 1995 on Nickelodeon.

This new remake will feature grownups, and those who are 21 and older have a chance to be involved.

The series is currently on the lookout for teams of two who will be in Los Angeles in July. Legends super-fans who are looking to revisit their childhood are a plus.

If you’re ready to cross the Moat, ascend the Steps of Knowledge, race through Olmec’s temple and put your knowledge to the test, you and your teammate can fill out a form here.

The show’s premiere date and timeslot will be announced at a later date.