What happens if you miss the tax deadline? Here’s what a local tax expert says

ROANOKE, Va. – May 17 is the deadline to submit your state and federal taxes. But if you can’t file in time, 10 News talked with a local tax expert to find out your options.

Kembel Tax Service in Roanoke says you can file for an extension, but Monday is the last day to do it.

If you owe the IRS money, you still need to make a payment by midnight, either online or mail in a check and postmark it.

If you usually get a refund, then you don’t have to worry.

Typically, people who owe money, owe about the same amount each year so you can make your best guess and make that payment to the IRS.

“The extension needs to be sent in today. So the extension is basically just telling the IRS, ‘Hey, I’m working on my taxes, I just can’t get it done by today,” said Michelle Bower, the office manager at Kembel Tax Service.

If you don’t file an extension or make a payment on time, you’ll have to pay penalties and interest on what you might owe the IRS.

To learn more about filing or paying your federal taxes, visit irs.gov.