Protester locked inside broken down vehicle blocks access to Mountain Valley Pipeline site

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
Giles County
,
New River Valley
,
Mountain Valley Pipeline
A protester has locked himself inside of a broken down vehicle in an attempt to block access to a Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site
A protester has locked himself inside of a broken down vehicle in an attempt to block access to a Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site (Appalachians Against Pipelines)

PEMBROKE, Va. – A person locked inside of a broken-down vehicle has blocked access to a Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines.

“Who Killed the World” is painted along the site of the vehicle.

According to Appalachians Against Pipelines, more than a dozen people have gathered in a show of support.

You can read the protester’s full statement below:

Happening now!! A broken down vehicle painted with the words, “WHO KILLED THE WORLD?” is blockading access to a Mountain...

Posted by Appalachians Against Pipelines on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

