Protester locked inside broken down vehicle blocks access to Mountain Valley Pipeline site

PEMBROKE, Va. – A person locked inside of a broken-down vehicle has blocked access to a Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines.
“Who Killed the World” is painted along the site of the vehicle.
According to Appalachians Against Pipelines, more than a dozen people have gathered in a show of support.
You can read the protester’s full statement below:
