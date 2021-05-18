Protester locked inside broken down vehicle blocks access to Mountain Valley Pipeline site

A protester has locked himself inside of a broken down vehicle in an attempt to block access to a Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site

PEMBROKE, Va. – A person locked inside of a broken-down vehicle has blocked access to a Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site, according to Appalachians Against Pipelines.

“Who Killed the World” is painted along the site of the vehicle.

According to Appalachians Against Pipelines, more than a dozen people have gathered in a show of support.

You can read the protester’s full statement below: