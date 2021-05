Roanoke Police on the scene of a domestic violence incident.

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Police Department are currently on the scene of a domestic violence incident on Long Arce Drive in North East Roanoke.

According to the supervisor, they got the call Saturday evening around 9 p.m.

They tell 10 News that a shooting did occur and that a victim was transported to a local hospital but for unrelated injuries.

Right now, police are still at a standoff at the scene with the suspect.

We'll update you as soon as we learn more.