Lynchburg City Council appoints new city manager

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is getting a new city manager.

During a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Wynter Benda was appointed as city manager.

Benda, who currently serves as the Chief Deputy City Manager for Norfolk, is transitioning his work in public service to serve the Hill City.

This vote is the culmination of an extensive nationwide search,” said Mayor MaryJane Dolan. “Wynter rose to the top because of his wealth of knowledge, years of public service experience and his zest for service.”

The newly appointed city manager is no stranger to Central Virginia. He attended Hampden-Sydney College in Prince Edward County where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree.

“Lynchburg is a dynamic and vibrant city, and it is an honor to take the helm of this organization. As one of the fastest growing cities in Virginia, there is a tremendous opportunity to build on that momentum, and I look forward to working with City Council and our residents on this important effort,” said Benda.