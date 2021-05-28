Community input needed for future of Middle James River Vision Plan

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Central Virginia needs your voice as it plans for the future.

Leaders in Amherst County and Lynchburg are putting together the Middle James River Vision Plan.

There’s an online survey where you can talk about how you use the river and the surrounding area.

You also give input on what you would like to see more of -- from trails to festivals, boat access and green spaces.

“We want to hear from everyone because we want this resource to provide that experience, whatever’s that great priority that you might have,” said Kelly Hitchcock of the Central Virginia Planning District Commission.

The survey is open through June.