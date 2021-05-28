Preparations underway for annual James River Batteau Festival

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – For Ricky Brightwell and his buddies, water in their wooden boat is a good sign.

“When the boards swell up, then it takes care of most of your leaks,” said Brightwell.

They intentionally sank their 40-foot vessel in the James River, then raised it as part of their preparation for the annual James River Batteau Festival.

Participants replicate the boats used to transport cargo in the 18th and early 19th centuries.

When it’s complete, the bateau will weigh about 3,000 pounds between the boat, the crew and their equipment.

The weeklong festival starts in Amherst on June 19th and finishes at Maiden’s Landing, with stops along the way.

Organizers told 10 News in a phone interview that they anticipant a ‘normal crowd’ of several hundred people.

“The river is just as far as you can see, bateaus, canoes and kayaks,” said Brightwell.