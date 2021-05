Rookie's coming to Smith Mountain Lake for the summer

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – A local favorite is coming to the lake this summer, and it’s perfect if you have a sweet tooth.

Rookie’s, which specializes in ice cream sandwiches and cookies, will be at Smith Mountain Lake.

They recently opened a storefront in downtown Roanoke on Jefferson Street and are branching out even more.

The pop-up truck will be parked at Scruggs Road, near the Westlake Towne Center, every Tuesday through Sunday.