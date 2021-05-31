Receiving unemployment benefits? You now need to apply to 2 jobs a week

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’re receiving unemployment benefits -- there’s something new to keep in mind. You’re now required to submit your job search to the Virginia Employment Commission.

You need to have at least two posts a week to receive your benefits.

Without applying and reporting your job search, you’ll no longer be eligible to receive benefits.

If you need help, the Virginia Career Works Lynchburg Center offers a ‘resource room,’ where you can search for open positions.

They can also give you a log to track your search.

“[Job seekers] need to provide the name and address of the employer, as well as the name of the person they contacted and the type of work they’re applying for,” said Mariah Todd of the Virginia Career Works Lynchburg Center

The room is free to use and is open Monday through Friday during business hours.