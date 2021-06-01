59-year-old woman dies in Amherst County Memorial Day crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A Madison Heights woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Monday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

At 5:53 p.m., police responded to the crash near the intersection of New Wright Shop Road and Penn Lane.

A 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee going south on Wright Shop Road ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, went into the northbound lanes, overcorrected again, overturned and hit an embankment off the right side of the road, according to police.

The driver, Debra L. Jackson, 59, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.