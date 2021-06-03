River Ridge to host mall-wide job fair on Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Grab your resumes! River Ridge is hosting a job fair on Friday.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Center Court and will feature over a dozen of River Ridge retailers and businesses that are seeking new employees.

“River Ridge is a wonderful place to work, and we are thrilled to have so many retailers and restaurants participating in the job fair that have great job opportunities available,” said River Ridge Marketing Manager Katie Farris. “It is an exciting time to be a part of River Ridge and we cannot wait to welcome new faces into our family.”

Here’s a list of businesses and retailers that’ll be participating: