Mostly Cloudy icon
79º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Hear the stories of the unsung heroes of D-Day

McKinley Strother
, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: 
Bedford
,
D-Day
Highlighting stories of unsung heroes in D-Day
Highlighting stories of unsung heroes in D-Day

The images of World War II and D-Day are still etched into the minds of people around the world.

But today, a new image comes from stories of unsung heroes that are often untold.

“We had to wait. We had to wait for a fighter escort going to Normandy and coming back,” said First Lieutenant Evelyn Kowalchuk.

Kowalchuk and her team of 500 nurses had to wait — wait for help, wait to help, wait for their story to be told.

Now, that wait is over.

“The longer we study the history, the more awareness I think we get of what hasn’t been told,” said John Long, Director of Education at the National D-Day Memorial.

As we approach the 77th anniversary of D-Day, it’s about time we highlight some stories left untold.

“They paved the way for air evacuation. It was so new,” said April Cheek-Messier, president of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: