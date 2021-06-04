Hear the stories of the unsung heroes of D-Day

The images of World War II and D-Day are still etched into the minds of people around the world.

But today, a new image comes from stories of unsung heroes that are often untold.

“We had to wait. We had to wait for a fighter escort going to Normandy and coming back,” said First Lieutenant Evelyn Kowalchuk.

Kowalchuk and her team of 500 nurses had to wait — wait for help, wait to help, wait for their story to be told.

Now, that wait is over.

“The longer we study the history, the more awareness I think we get of what hasn’t been told,” said John Long, Director of Education at the National D-Day Memorial.

As we approach the 77th anniversary of D-Day, it’s about time we highlight some stories left untold.

“They paved the way for air evacuation. It was so new,” said April Cheek-Messier, president of the National D-Day Memorial Foundation.