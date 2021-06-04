Sip wine, watch horse shows and pet some dogs at the return of this Bedford County festival

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – What started as a family farm back in 1918, has since turned into a wine and apple empire tucked in the mountains of Bedford County.

“Alcohol and apples have been running through our veins for a long time,” said 82-year-old Danny Johnson, the owner of Peaks of Otter Winery and Johnson’s Orchard.

Danny and his wife of 62 years, Nancy Johnson, took over the farm in the 1960s after his father’s health began to decline, and from there, the couple hit the ground running.

After a six-year battle to get a liquor license, the couple opened up Peaks of Otter Winery in 1995, and Danny thanks his wife for that.

“She has some great ideas,” he said. “Whatever she says, I do.”

Sure enough, he kept to his word. And once again, Danny has Nancy to thank for coming up with the idea for the Horse & Hound Wine Festival.

Imagine this: Sipping some wine in the sunny Bedford County mountains while watching a horse show and a dog costume competition, knowing that you’re doing this all for a good cause. And that’s only scratching the surface.

Nancy originally created the festival to help raise funds for local animal shelters by bringing them in as the stars of the event and donating a chunk of the proceeds back to them.

