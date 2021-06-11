Henry County man pleads guilty to killing pregnant woman by shooting her in the face

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 37-year-old man pleaded guilty to the 2020 murder of a pregnant woman in Henry County.

Thomas Christopher McDowell, of Fieldale, was charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the death of Krystal McReynolds.

McReynolds was four to five months pregnant when she was killed and her unborn child died due to maternal trauma.

On Feb. 18, 2020, members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at 60 Fourth Street at about 9:45 p.m.

They arrived to find McReynolds, who was alive at the time; however, she died the next day.

McDowell’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29 at 3:30 p.m.

