In Your Town making its next stop in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The Alleghany Highlands region offers all the beautiful sights and sounds an outdoors enthusiast could ever want as the area is made up of more than 50% national forest.

Two iconic destinations draw in locals and visitors alike: Falling Springs Falls and Humpback Bridge, the oldest remaining covered arched bridge of its kind in the United States.

“Great photo opportunities there,” said Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Executive Director Teresa Hammond.

Looking to move around? The Jackson River Scenic Trail was built on an old railroad bed. The 14.4-mile trail is handicap accessible and perfect for hiking, running or biking. A $1.1 million grant will help the county extend the trail 1.6 miles to connect with Bath County.

Looking to get out on the water? Fishing, kayaking and tubing on the Jackson River are always a hit.

“The Alleghany Highlands are second to none as far as what we offer for recreation opportunities and the outdoors,” said Chad Williams, the director of Alleghany County Parks and Recreation.

Maybe you’re a fan of the arts? A quick drive will take you to Clifton Forge, home of the Historic Masonic Theater and Amphitheater. Built as a Mason’s Hall in 1905, it’s now a hub for movies, events, and performances.

“Our theater is the heart of the community. We’ve always said that,” said Justin Reiter, executive director of the theater.