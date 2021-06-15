Mostly Cloudy icon
New $6 million office suites open with hopes of bringing more business to Williamson Road

They’re located about a mile north of Hershberger Road

Williamson Road is open for business

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Williamson Road is open for business.

The Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new headquarters at Fort Knox Business Suites located at 5411 Williamson Road, about a mile north of Hershberger Road.

The new development is a $6 million investment and offers new office spaces for local businesses looking to open up shop or expand.

Williamson Road is open for business
Roanoke City and Greater Williamson Road Area Association leaders cut a ribbon to celebrate the opening of Fort Knox Business Suites. (WSLS)

“This new endeavor here, Fort Knox, it’s giving opportunity for businesses to come in who may not have a foothold or have an existence in the Williamson Road area to come in and start here,” said William Dixon, the president of the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association. “Tell everyone, Williamson Road is open for business.”

The association is also hoping to create a business incubator in the complex where people can rent office space short-term or long-term.

