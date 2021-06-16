How much do you know about Humpback Bridge?

Photo of Humpback Bridge in Alleghany County taken on April 6, 2019.

COVINGTON, Va. – Chances are you’ve seen pictures of it on a calendar or a postcard, but how much do you actually know about the history behind Humpback Bridge?

As part of this week’s In Your Town series focused on Alleghany County, here are some quick facts about the covered bridge:

It’s one of a kind

Humpback Bridge is the only covered, humpback bridge left in the United States, and is the oldest covered bridge in the Commonwealth.

The bridge is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and was used for vehicular traffic until 1929.

Now, it’s part of a 5-acre park.

What gives it that shape, anyway?

If you take a look at the bridge, it definitely has a distinctive hump. But why is that?