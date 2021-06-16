Clear icon
70º

Local News

How much do you know about Humpback Bridge?

The Alleghany County landmark has quite the historic resume

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
In Your Town
,
Alleghany County
,
Highlands
Photo of Humpback Bridge in Alleghany County taken on April 6, 2019.
Photo of Humpback Bridge in Alleghany County taken on April 6, 2019. (WSLS 10)

COVINGTON, Va. – Chances are you’ve seen pictures of it on a calendar or a postcard, but how much do you actually know about the history behind Humpback Bridge?

As part of this week’s In Your Town series focused on Alleghany County, here are some quick facts about the covered bridge:

It’s one of a kind

Humpback Bridge is the only covered, humpback bridge left in the United States, and is the oldest covered bridge in the Commonwealth.

The bridge is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and was used for vehicular traffic until 1929.

Now, it’s part of a 5-acre park.

What gives it that shape, anyway?

If you take a look at the bridge, it definitely has a distinctive hump. But why is that?

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: