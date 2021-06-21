Franklin County home a total loss, family displaced after fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County family has been displaced after a fire engulfed their home Monday morning.

At about 5:41 a.m., the Franklin County Communications Center received a 911 call about a house fire in the 300 block of Rolling Hill Drive in the Boones Mill area.

When units arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story brick ranch home.

With the help of additional resources from neighboring fire stations, crews were able to contain the fire in about an hour and a half.

Throughout the rest of the morning, crews stayed at the scene extinguishing hot spots.

Officials said the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

According to the fire department, the house, with an estimated value of about $170,000, is considered a total loss.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Fire Marshals Office is Franklin County and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are working together to investigate the cause of the fire.