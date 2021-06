One person is dead Sunday after a single-vehicle crash in Amherst County.

According to Virginia State Police, the driver was traveling in the 500-block of River Road when they ran off the road, struck a tree, and then overturned into the James River.

Police responded at 6:49 p.m. Sunday night, and the vehicle was pulled from the water at approximately 8:52 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.