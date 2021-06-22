AMC offering all-you-can-eat popcorn to moviegoers to celebrate Cinema Week

ROANOKE, Va. – With movie theatres starting to open back up, AMC is giving movie lovers another reason to get excited.

In honor of the first-ever Cinema Week, the movie company is giving out free all-you-can-eat refills on popcorn to its guests.

Starting Monday, moviegoers can enjoy unlimited popcorn after purchasing any traditional size popcorn.

The offer will be available at any AMC nationwide, including in Roanoke and Salem.