Fireworks return to downtown Lynchburg on Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – To honor Independence Day, fireworks are returning to downtown Lynchburg for the first time since 2018.

The colorful display will take place at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 2. You can watch the show from areas including Riverfront Park and the Bluffwalk.

The Downtown Lynchburg Association is hosting the event, thanks in large part to BWX Technologies. Small businesses will offer food and drink specials, but you can also bring your own.

“Make sure you get to downtown early. I wouldn’t expect to arrive at nine o’clock and be able to make it to Riverfront [Park]. Get here, bring a picnic or go to dinner, and set up space wherever you want to be so that you can make sure at 9:15 you’re ready for the festivities,” said Downtown Lynchburg Association Executive Director Ashley Kershner.

Kershner said this can also help small businesses that struggled from the pandemic.

“Six months ago when we planned this, we weren’t sure what [COVID-19] restrictions would be; but we knew we could do fireworks regardless,” she said. “So, everyone should consider this as a great way to, not just enjoy downtown again, but to support local businesses while they’re at it.”

Alcohol and pets are prohibited.