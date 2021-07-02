Man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

Roanoke police in the 900 block of Mountain Road NW after a shooting on July 2, 2021.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are responding to a shooting that happened in Northwest Roanoke, sending one man to the hospital.

At about 1 p.m., police learned that a person in the 900 block of Mountain Road NW had been shot.

Officers responded to find a man who had what they described as a serious gunshot wound and he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the incident.

No suspects were located on the scene and no arrests have been made, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

You can also text police at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.