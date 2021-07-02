Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ man from Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 36-year-old man they say is “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities are on an active manhunt for Keane Rioseco, of Evington, and say he’s a felony fugitive wanted on multiple charges out of the Charlotte and Mecklenburg areas of North Carolina, including evading police.

The Sheriff’s Office described him as 6 feet, two inches tall and said he weighs about 234 pounds with closely chopped brown hair and blue eyes.

Since he’s considered “armed and dangerous,” authorities ask that you do not attempt to approach him and instead call the Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.