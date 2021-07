ROANOKE, Va. – Each month, 10 News selects a charity to donate to, based upon the accuracy of our forecasts.

It’s all a part of our 3 Degree Guarantee.

In June, You Local Weather Authority was within 3 degrees for 24 of June’s 30 days.

On 11 days, we even hit the nail on the head perfectly!

The National D-Day Memorial is the beneficiary this month of our forecasting prowess, receiving a $1,230 donation.