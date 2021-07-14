James River Adventures introduces batteau tours

You can now cruise on the James River in a historic batteau

Starting this Friday, you’ll be able to set sail on the James River in a historic vessel.

James River Adventures is introducing tours on batteau boats, which are modeled after actual batteau boats that traveled the James River centuries ago.

The original beatteau boat that traveled the James River as a cargo boat and was designed by Anthony and Benjamin Rucker in 1775.

“A trip on our batteau is like a step back in time, you really get the feel of what it was like out on the James when these big boats were in action 200+ years ago,” said Rob Campbell, the acting captain of the batteau. “There’s no better setting to get a sense of the way things used to be on the river and it’s also a really great place to keep an eye out for some interesting wildlife one wouldn’t expect to see right in downtown Lynchburg.”

To sign up for a tour, visit the James River Adventures.