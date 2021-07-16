Ahoy Matey! Smith Mountain Lake’s Pirate Days celebrates 9th year

Pirate Days returns this weekend at Smith Mountain Lake

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Smith Mountain Lake’s Pirate Days returns for its 9th year bigger and better.

The three-day-long event begins Friday, July 16, at the Bridgewater Plaza and continues into Sunday.

Pancakes & Pirates on Saturday at Mexico Viejo Bridgewater is sold out, but there are several other events still going on.

Festivities include a pirate ball, several costume contests, live music, water battles and more.

Check out the schedule below:

10 News Anchor Brittny McGraw and Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich will be live from Pirate Days on Friday starting at 5 p.m. for “In Your Town.”