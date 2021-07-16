Clear icon
Ahoy Matey! Smith Mountain Lake’s Pirate Days celebrates 9th year

Festivities go from Friday, July 16 to Sunday, July 18

Megan Woods, Morning Reporter

Pirate Days returns this weekend at Smith Mountain Lake

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va.Smith Mountain Lake’s Pirate Days returns for its 9th year bigger and better.

The three-day-long event begins Friday, July 16, at the Bridgewater Plaza and continues into Sunday.

Pancakes & Pirates on Saturday at Mexico Viejo Bridgewater is sold out, but there are several other events still going on.

Festivities include a pirate ball, several costume contests, live music, water battles and more.

Check out the schedule below:

10 News Anchor Brittny McGraw and Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich will be live from Pirate Days on Friday starting at 5 p.m. for “In Your Town.”

