Cool down this summer with family-favorite Homestead Creamery

Alexus Davila, Reporter

Tags: Homstead Creamery, Franklin County, In Your Town
Enjoy family-favorite Homestead Creamery in Franklin County

WIRTZ, Va. – During the summer heat, many people will satisfy their sweet tooth with a trip to Homestead Creamery.

The iconic spot has served farm-fresh dairy products for nearly 20 years.

They offer a range of cheeses, milk, lemonade, and best of all, 22 different flavors of ice cream.

Even though you’ll find Homestead Creamery in grocery stores, nothing beats a family trip to Wirtz for a cool down.

“To have generations come back and just stories evolve. It’s the simplest thing of ice cream and milk. But it means so much to families to have a place to come together and have fun,” said Homestead Creamery Office Manager, Amy Rice.

For a limited time only, the shop is selling a Smith Mountain Lake pina colada flavor of ice cream.

