Teen dead after officer involved shooting in Wise County

Wise County – Wise County, Va. - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Investigation’s is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one one deputy injured and a 16-year-old dead.

They say it happened around 3 p.m. Saturday near the Town of Appalachia on Pine Branch Road after two juveniles were reported missing during the day.

According to the report, the deputy saw a parked car in some bushes with a male and female inside. That’s when the 16-year-old male got out of the car and stabbed the deputy who then fired shots back at him.

Officials say the boy died later died as a result of his injuries at the scene. The deputy was soon flown to Johnson City Medical Center, where he’s being treated for multiple stab wounds.

The teen and a 13-year-old girl were later confirmed to be the two teens that were reported missing earlier in the day.

Officials add the boys body will be taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy. The female was never injured during the incident.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.