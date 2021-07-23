Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

21-year-old Bedford man arrested, charged with murdering an 18-year-old man

Authorities were alerted to the man’s body on Wednesday morning

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Bedford, Crime
Mugshot of Tyler Lee Booth, taken on July 23, 2021.
Mugshot of Tyler Lee Booth, taken on July 23, 2021. (Blue Ridge Regional Jail)

BEDFORD, Va. – A 21-year-old Bedford man is in custody after police say he killed another man earlier this week.

On July 21, at about 7 a.m., Bedford police responded to the 1100 block of Pinecrest Avenue for a reported unresponsive man.

First responders arrived to find that the man, later identified as 18-year-old Braeden Michael Bailey, of Bedford County, was dead.

Bailey’s death was determined to have been caused by some type of trauma to his head, according to the Bedford Police Department.

On Friday, authorities arrested Tyler Lee Both on a count of second-degree murder in connection with Bailey’s death.

Police said he was taken into custody without incident and is now being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

