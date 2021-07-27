Man charged in deadly February Martinsville restaurant shooting not indicted on murder, other charges

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A Henry County man accused of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting at a Martinville restaurant earlier this year has been released from jail after a grand jury did not indict him.

Jamal Jenkins, along with two other men, were charged in their alleged roles in the El Norteno shooting that killed two people and seriously injured another two on February 5.

On Monday, a grand jury returned three “not true bills” on the charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and willfully discharging firearms in public places previously filed against Jenkins.

10 News has followed this story since it began. Here’s a look at all we’ve published, from newest to oldest: