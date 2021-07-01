New details revealed as suspects in Martinsville shooting appear in court

MARTINSVILLE, Va – Three men facing multiple charges following a February shooting inside a Martinsville restaurant appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon,

In court, state police officers played a video that showed what led up to the shooting in El Norteno.

Rosario Eggleston, Jamal Jenkins and Jamel Turner are all facing charges for their roles in the El Norteno shooting on February 5.

The lead investigator Special Agent Scott Mitchell says a total of six shootings took place at the restaurant that night.

The restaurant had high-definition cameras, which captured most of what happened when the shootings took place. Footage from security cameras was played in court.

Mitchell gave a detailed account while on the stand for nearly two hours during the preliminary hearing, he also described injuries and weapons found at the scene.

Ad

As a result, investigators say Keilo Martin and Shavon Reid were killed and identified at the scene.

The brother of Shavon Reid, Taj Capel, also took the stand to recount what he saw that night.

He said an argument broke out between some of the people involved in this case before the shooting started.

He was also shot in the leg and taken to the hospital to be treated for his wounds.

There was also an officer-involved shooting stemming from this incident which is still being investigated by a special prosecutor.

All of the charges against these men are set to be certified by a grand jury before trial dates can be set.

10 News has followed this story since it began. Here’s a look at all we’ve published, from newest to oldest: