Court date for three El Norteno shooting suspects pushed back

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The three men charged in a deadly shooting at a Martinsville restaurant will appear before a judge next month.

Jamel Turner, Rosario Egglesto and Jamal Jenkins were originally set to have a preliminary hearing in Martinsville court Thursday morning.

The men are facing charges after the February 5th shooting at El Norteno which left Kelio Martin and Shavon Reid dead.

The court has rescheduled their joint preliminary hearing to June 30th.

