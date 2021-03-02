Bond denied for man charged in deadly Martinsville shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va – New details are coming out about a deadly shooting in a Martinsville restaurant.

Monday’s bond hearing for Jamal Jenkins lasted about two hours, which isn’t typical; however, there were several witnesses who spoke to Jenkins’ character and what they saw at El Norteño on Feb. 5.

Jenkins faces charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and willful discharge of a firearm in a public place resulting in death.

During Monday’s hearing, Jenkins’ family members, employers and members of Virginia State Police took the stand.

Jenkins was close Keilo Martin, one of the two people shot and killed that night, according to testimony.

Shavon Reid was also shot and killed.

State police say the restaurant had six cameras that captured almost every angle of the shooting that happened inside the restaurant.

It was revealed during testimony that one camera captured Jenkins shooting Shavon Reid after Martin was shot.

Witnesses said Jenkins was supposed to go to work the night the shooting happened.

Although several people spoke to Jenkins’ character, the judge ultimately denied bond because of the severity of the case.

Jenkins next court appearance is set for May 20 in Martinsville General District Court.