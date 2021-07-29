$15 million upgrades underway for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount is undergoing a major renovation project at a price tag of $15 million.

A couple of operating rooms that date back to 1952 will be upgraded with new modern equipment.

In addition, the pharmacy will be expanded and the surgical unit will be designed to hold double the number of patients.

The extra room will allow the hospital to also offer new services like orthopedics for the community.

The renovations are expected to be finished by June 2023.