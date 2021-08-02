Roanoke airport’s new executive director returning to the Star City after nearly 25 years

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport named its next leader on Monday.

Mike Stewart, who’s currently vice president and airport manager for Dulles International Airport, will take the helm for Roanoke’s airport beginning October 4.

“Mike is a leader who creates leaders and his desire for a hands-on position coupled with being a part of growth and emergence for our region made him an ideal fit for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport’s next chapter,” said Dale Guidry, chairperson for the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission.

Over the past 14 years, Stewart has progressed through several leadership roles with Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in administration and airline development, according to the news release announcing his new role.

He’s returning to Roanoke after 23 years outside of the market. His early career included five years as a station manager and supervisor for Piedmont Airlines.

Ad

“It feels like I am coming home,” said Stewart. “My family and I have always loved this area which holds special significance as the birthplace of two of our four children. I am looking forward to working with the Roanoke-Blacksburg community to build the strong partnerships and support we need to attract new air service and maximize the economic impact of the airport on the region. Future growth requires collaboration as we strengthen our position as the airport of choice for Southwest Virginia and demonstrate the advantages of flying ROA not only to airlines but to the community at large.”

The search for a new executive director began after Timothy Bradshaw resigned from the role in January following an internal investigation.