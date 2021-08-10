Partly Cloudy icon
89º
wsls logo

Local News

El Norteno shooting suspects to plead not guilty during March 2022 trial

Jamal Turner and Rosario Eggleston were involved in a deadly Martinsville shooting back in February 2021

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: El Norteno, Shooting, Martinsville
El Norteno shooting suspects to plead not guilty, trial date set
El Norteno shooting suspects to plead not guilty, trial date set

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Two men charged in a deadly Martinsville shooting now have their trial date set in 2022.

Officials told 10 News that Jamal Turner and Rosario Eggleston are set to plead not guilty at their jury trial in March.

The men are facing charges after the February 5th shooting at El Norteno, which left two injured and another two dead.

Jamal Jenkins, a third man also charged in the incident, was released last month.

10 News has followed this story since it began. Here’s a look at all we’ve published, from newest to oldest:

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

email