El Norteno shooting suspects to plead not guilty during March 2022 trial

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Two men charged in a deadly Martinsville shooting now have their trial date set in 2022.

Officials told 10 News that Jamal Turner and Rosario Eggleston are set to plead not guilty at their jury trial in March.

The men are facing charges after the February 5th shooting at El Norteno, which left two injured and another two dead.

Jamal Jenkins, a third man also charged in the incident, was released last month.

