Partly Cloudy icon
88º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Authorities searching for missing 14-year-old girl out of Appomattox County

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Appomattox County, Missing
Authorities are searching for Sage Blair, 14, last seen at her home Wednesday night
Authorities are searching for Sage Blair, 14, last seen at her home Wednesday night (Appomattox County Sheriff's Office)

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Appomattox County.

Sage Blair, 14, was last seen at her home in Concord around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies described Sage as having black and blue hair, brown eyes, about 5′4″ tall and around 95 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.

MISSING JUVENILE The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing...

Posted by Appomattox County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

email