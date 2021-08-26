Authorities searching for missing 14-year-old girl out of Appomattox County

Authorities are searching for Sage Blair, 14, last seen at her home Wednesday night

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Appomattox County.

Sage Blair, 14, was last seen at her home in Concord around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies described Sage as having black and blue hair, brown eyes, about 5′4″ tall and around 95 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.