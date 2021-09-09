Don’t have a library card? What are you waiting for?!?

ROANOKE, Va. – September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, and the manager of youth services at Roanoke Public Libraries posed the question... if you don’t already have a library card, what are you waiting for?

Since 1987, National Library Card Sign-up Month is a period when the American Library Association and libraries throughout the U.S. come together in a national effort to encourage community members to sign up for a library card. It’s also a time to make sure people are taking advantage of all that the library has to offer.

“I think it’s really wonderful for the community to come together and realize how much we need our libraries and how much we need to support them,” said Amber Lowery, the manager of youth services at Roanoke Public Libraries. “By having a nationally recognized month, it really shows that we can all come together to show our appreciation for libraries.”

She added that the library offers resources beyond the books on its shelves.

Here are just some of the resources that Roanoke Public Libraries offers, some you won’t even have to leave your home to access:

CDs/DVDs - There are thousands of CDs and DVDs for you to choose from.

Libby - Instead of paying for e-books or audiobooks online, you can download them right on your device by using the Libby app.

Genealogy resources - If you’re looking to dive into your family history, the library is a good place to start.

TumbleBookLibrary - Need a way to keep your child engaged while at home? The TumbleBookLibrary is a database of children’s e-books, including storybooks, read-along books and graphic novels. After your child is done reading, they can take a quiz or play a game to see how much they learned while reading.

Find It Virginia - This database features online learning products and digital reading content for Virginians of all ages. Here, you can access educational resources, tools to help build resumes and legal information.

Universal Class - Looking to learn something new? Well, with this resource you can choose from more than 500 free online courses, which range from computer training to self-help studies.

Print, Copy and Fax - If you need to print, copy or even fax something off, you can do so at the library. See your location for pricing details.

So how do you sign-up for a library card? All you have to do is bring a picture ID with your current address on it to a library near you. Also, be sure to bring in a piece of mail that shows you can receive mail to that address. Lowery says it doesn’t cost anything to get a library card.

Lowery also encourages parents to bring their children to the library, stating that it helps them become lifelong learners.

“When they see a parent walk into the library, knowing that this is a happy and safe place, when they become older they too will see the library that way and be able to use us for the resources and the safe space that we are.”

But even if you’re unable to make it to the library to get a library card, Lowery said the most important thing is making sure that you are accessing books and materials, regardless if that’s from the library. She said the reading stories, or even just telling them stories, creates memories that they’ll hold dear to them.