Thieves break into cars parked at gyms across Blacksburg and Christiansburg

Vehicles pictured below are suspect vehicle images provided by police

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Vehicles pictured are suspect vehicle images provided by police
Vehicles pictured are suspect vehicle images provided by police (Blacksburg Police Department.)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Heading to the gym? Double and triple-check that there’s nothing valuable left behind in your car.

The Blacksburg and Christiansburg Police Departments are conducting a joint investigation into a series of early-morning thefts from vehicles parked at gyms.

Police say that multiple vehicles parked at different gyms were broken into and the thieves took a variety of items from the cars.

The suspect vehicles are a dark-colored Jeep and a while GMC, which may be an Acadia, according to police.

Both vehicles appeared to have out-of-state license plates.

Both police departments are asking anyone with information about these incidents to call the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or the Christiansburg Police Department at 540-982-3131.

To place an anonymous tip, you can call the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-961-1819 or email CIU@blacksburg.gov.

