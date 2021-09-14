Thieves break into cars parked at gyms across Blacksburg and Christiansburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Heading to the gym? Double and triple-check that there’s nothing valuable left behind in your car.

The Blacksburg and Christiansburg Police Departments are conducting a joint investigation into a series of early-morning thefts from vehicles parked at gyms.

Police say that multiple vehicles parked at different gyms were broken into and the thieves took a variety of items from the cars.

The suspect vehicles are a dark-colored Jeep and a while GMC, which may be an Acadia, according to police.

Both vehicles appeared to have out-of-state license plates.

Both police departments are asking anyone with information about these incidents to call the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or the Christiansburg Police Department at 540-982-3131.

To place an anonymous tip, you can call the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-961-1819 or email CIU@blacksburg.gov.