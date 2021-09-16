Roanoke assisted living center hosts ‘Sock Hop’ in honor of National Assisted Living Week

ROANOKE, Va. – Local senior citizens twisted and swayed to the music Thursday in honor of National Assisted Living Week.

This week celebrates the people who work and live in assisted living facilities. To express its gratitude to its staff and residents, Friendship Assisted Living in Roanoke hosted events every day this week, offering special meals and prizes.

On Thursday, there was a ‘Sock Hop,’ featuring a live band performing music from the 1950s and 1960s.

After a tough year and a half during the pandemic, the center’s administrator said when the residents are having fun and enjoying themselves, the staff does too.

“It’s great to come together and celebrate one another. Our residents are all fully vaccinated, so they feel pretty comfortable being together. And we’re just happy that they can spend some time together instead of apart,” said Friendship’s administrator Susan O’Malley.

After dancing the afternoon away, the residents also got root beer floats.