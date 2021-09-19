Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley plant 8 trees in Southeast Roanoke

Habitat for Humanity Roanoke planted eight trees on Dale Avenue southeast.

Habitat for Humanity Roanoke planted eight trees on Dale Avenue southeast.

ROANOKE, Va. – Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley is planting eight trees on Dale Avenue Southeast.

Belmont-Fallon is the new Roanoke City target area and organizers want to spruce it up.

Volunteers say planting these trees helps them feel connected to the community.

”I think it’s really important to love where you live, the fresh air and all of that,” volunteer Stephanie Force said.

The organization will plant 17 more trees next Saturday on Murray Avenue Southeast.

If you’re interested in volunteering, leave a message on the organization’s Facebook page.